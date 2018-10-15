Liverpool have been paired with a reported interest in signing Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, although prising him away from the Serie A giants surely won’t be easy.

The Reds have great quality in that department already with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri able to play out wide.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp ready to promote impressive 18-year-old as Liverpool ace nears transfer exit

Nevertheless, as they look to compete on various fronts with injuries, suspensions and loss of form in mind, perhaps Jurgen Klopp could do with additional quality and depth moving forward to ensure that they sustain a Premier League title push and a hunt for trophies across the board.

As reported by The Sun, via Rai Sport, it’s been suggested that the Merseyside giants could be keen on trying to sign Insigne, who has started this season well in particular under Carlo Ancelotti.

The 27-year-old has bagged seven goals and provided an assist in 10 appearances so far this season, adding consistency to his game and proving to be a fundamental figure in the club’s ongoing pursuit of major honours.

Coupled with the fact that he’s playing for his boyhood club and has a prominent role in their immediate and long-term future, it will surely be a real task trying to prise him away from the San Paolo.

In turn, it would be understandable if Napoli take a stance of not wanting to sell such a crucial player. Whether or not the temptation to play in the Premier League is a factor remains to be seen, but ultimately with the factors mentioned above, it would surely be a surprise to see him leave Napoli even for the chance to play for the Reds.