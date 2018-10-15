Juventus transfer news: €110m+ trio eyed to bolster Massimiliano Allegri’s squad

Despite their continued domination domestically and impressive start to the season, Juventus are reportedly eyeing a trio of transfer targets to strengthen further.

The Bianconeri are in pursuit of an eighth straight Serie A title this season, while they will also be targeting the Champions League after signing five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer.

They’ve certainly started well on all fronts, winning all 10 of their opening games to the season across all competitions and so coach Massimiliano Allegri seemingly looks on course to win more trophies this campaign.

Not content with that level of success though, the Italian giants are reportedly eyeing further reinforcements, with Calciomercato noting that €35m-rated Alex Grimaldo is on their shortlist.

The 23-year-old Spanish left-back has continued to impress since leaving Barcelona for Benfica in 2015, making 63 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

With the report noting that Juve believe he could be the perfect player to complement what Joao Cancelo offers on the opposite flank, it could give them a better balance to the side and a long-term replacement for Alex Sandro if necessary.

As noted by The Sun, the Brazilian international continues to be linked with other clubs around Europe, and so if he was to move on, Grimaldo could be the player to fill the void that he leaves behind.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato add that Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are also on Juve’s radar, with the latter potentially set to cost a whopping €75m with the Dutch giants undoubtedly eager to cash in and get as much as possible for one of their most talented starlets.

With the touted Grimaldo and De Jong valuations in mind, that would already take Juventus up to a possible €110m spending spree, with De Ligt undoubtedly set to increase that significantly too.

Time will tell if the reigning Serie A champions can afford to go on such a splurge, but it would certainly help them build a long-term plan given all three targets in question have their entire careers still ahead of them with their respective ages in mind.