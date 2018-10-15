Liverpool have had a rotten international break when it comes to injuries, but there is some good news for Jurgen Klopp this week too.

As noted by The Daily Star, there are doubts over both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after both picked up problems this week and so it remains to be seen how long the Reds are without their influential attacking duo.

SEE MORE: (Photos) Liverpool star taken to hospital with this injury giving Jurgen Klopp fresh selection problems following the international break

Salah suffered a muscle problem in Egypt’s win over Swaziland while Mane sustained a hand injury, which in turn casts doubt over their availability this weekend.

Fortunately for Klopp, it would appear as though he’ll have defensive ace Virgil van Dijk at his disposal, with Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman confirming as much in his press conference on Monday.

“He’s back in Liverpool but he is ready to play for next week,” Koeman said, as per Goal.com. “The medical staff of the Dutch national team spoke to the medical staff of Liverpool and made the decision that he would play only the Germany game and then after that go back to Liverpool.

“He is ready to play next weekend.”

The Merseyside giants have the joint best defensive record in the Premier League so far this season, and the Dutchman has been an important part in securing that having offered solidity and leadership at the back.

With that in mind, the last thing that Liverpool need is to be without key players at both ends of the pitch, but with Van Dijk seemingly set to feature against Huddersfield on Saturday evening, time will tell if either Salah or Mane can recover in time too to give them the best possible chance of keeping up the pace at the top of the table.