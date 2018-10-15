Menu

‘Liverpool legend’ – These Liverpool fans loved what Eric Dier did in England’s win over Spain

Tottenham ace Eric Dier found himself some surprising new admirers in the shape of Liverpool fans after he clattered Sergio Ramos in England’s win over Spain.

Dier put his stamp on the game in only the 12th minute with a needless challenge on Spain’s Sergio Ramos. Dier will wake up tomorrow to find he has gathered some new fans after his tackle on Ramos.

Many Liverpool fans have a strong hate towards Ramos after he injured Mohamed Salah early on in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid last season.

Dier was the unlikely bringer of some justice for Ramos’ actions towards Salah in the Champions League final. Dier was seemingly shown a yellow card for his efforts.

Check out the video of Dier’s tackle below: 

Check out Liverpool fans’ reaction to Dier’s challenge on Ramos: 

Dier has certainly won himself a massive amount of fans tonight and the Tottenham man will likely receive a hero’s welcome when Spurs travel to Anfield later this season.

