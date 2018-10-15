Liverpool have reportedly been impressed by the performances of young left-back Adam Lewis after calls to train with the first-team recently.

So much so that the club seem ready to give him more of a chance in the senior side next season as Alberto Moreno looks set to leave Anfield on a free transfer, according to Goal.

The Spaniard has fallen out of favour since losing his place to Andrew Robertson on the left-hand side of defence last season, and Goal claims the Reds are not currently in talks over a new contract for him.

Moreno would be out of contract at the end of the season and free to negotiate a move with a foreign club from January onwards.

Goal claim Lewis has long been thought of highly at Liverpool, with ex-Red Steven Gerrard even wanting him on loan at Rangers.

The 18-year-old could now get a chance for Jurgen Klopp soon enough as this report states he’s given a good account of himself in first-team training.

Liverpool have done well to promote youth in recent times, with Trent Alexander-Arnold a particular success in the LFC senior side since coming up through the academy.