“Please leave” – Manchester United star slammed over transfer comments, with ideal replacement talked up by these fans

Manchester United FC
Some Manchester United fans have not reacted well to Romelu Lukaku’s comments relating to a potential future transfer to Serie A.

The Belgium international’s words come as he’s going through a real dry spell at Old Trafford, having made a slow start to the new season.

Lukaku started well with United last season, netting 27 goals in 51 games in all competitions, though he has just four in eleven matches at the start of this campaign.

It’s therefore not too surprising that some Red Devils supporters have pounced on Lukaku’s comments and told the 25-year-old he can go, with many seeming to agree on one man they’d like to see replace him up front.

That player is Inter Milan hot-shot Mauro Icardi, who has shown himself to be one of the top centre-forwards in Europe in recent times.

The Argentina international was recently linked as an option for United up front, with Ole Magazine, as reported by AS claiming Jose Mourinho was keen on him.

mauro icardi

Mauro Icardi to Manchester United?

romelu lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is not in the best form for Manchester United

‘Why not? I hope so,’ the Red Devils star told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about playing in Serie A, with translation from Goal.

‘Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they try to get stronger.

‘Without doubt, Juve are one of the two or three best teams in Europe. They’ve got a great coach and extraordinary players in every area of the team.’

Well, Romelu, here’s what United fans think of that…

