Manchester United ready to smash world transfer record to replace unsettled star

Manchester United are reportedly worrying Barcelona as it’s believed they could be ready to pay big for the transfer of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen if they lose David de Gea.

Speculation is growing that De Gea may soon be on his way out of Old Trafford, with Don Balon claiming they would be prepared to cough up as much as £88million for Ter Stegen if that happened.

This would be substantially more than the current world-record transfer fee for a goalkeeper, which is the £71m Chelsea paid Athletic Bilbao for Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer, according to BBC Sport.

Ter Stegen could certainly be a fine signing for United in an important position, though the De Gea rumours are certainly a big worry.

The Telegraph recently claimed the Spain international’s contract talks had come to something of an impasse, with the player thought to be reluctant to commit to a new contract while the future of manager Jose Mourinho was in doubt.

Since then, big names like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked as potential transfer suitors for the 27-year-old by the Sun.

Calciomercato have since claimed United could try to make De Gea their highest-paid player in a bid to keep him, but this latest Don Balon report suggests they’re also planning to spend big in case he moves on.

That would be some statement of intent from the club, but given De Gea’s importance to them down the years, it’s little surprise that it could be that kind of money required to replace him.