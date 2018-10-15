Manchester United cleared to sign World Cup winner as asking price SLASHED IN HALF

Manchester United have received a huge transfer boost regarding Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international, widely regarded as one of the finest young players in Europe, is seemingly not in Barca’s long-term plans and they’re prepared to let him move on the cheap.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have most recently been linked with Dembele, but United have also shown an interest in the past and arguably need him now more than ever as it becomes increasingly clear Alexis Sanchez is not going to fulfil expectations at Old Trafford.

Don Balon claim Dembele is now available for just £70million, which is close to half the amounts that were being talked about just a few months ago.

Some reports had him valued at around £120m, and some even closer to £130m as Barcelona look to recoup as much as possible of what they paid Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old.

Dembele could replace Sanchez out wide for United, or even provide an option at centre-forward as Romelu Lukaku also looks unconvincing of late.

It remains to be seen how strong MUFC’s interest is at the moment, but it’s well documented they’ve looked at him in recent months and one imagines this big development will mean they’re surely back in for him before long.