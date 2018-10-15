Maurizio Sarri pushing for risky £130m double transfer that fails to address Chelsea’s biggest problem

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wants the club to secure the signings of Piotr Zielinski and Kali­dou Koulibaly from Napoli, despite problems in attack.

The Blues are joint top of the Premier League after eight matches this term and remain unbeaten in all competitions under the stewardship of their new Italian boss.

Sarri’s style of play has been praised by all corners of the media since his arrival in England and he seems to be getting the best out of his players, most notably Eden Hazard, who has taken on the team’s goalscoring burden.

The only downside to his reign so far has been the poor form of striker Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata, as the former has yet to find the night this season while the latter has just three goals to his name.

The general consensus on Chelsea’s title challenge this year is that with the addition of another centre-forward they might emerge as genuine contenders as the year progresses, however, according to Team Talk, Sarri is targeting another defender in January instead.

The 59-year-old coach wants to raid his former club Napoli in Serie A and has targeted Zielinski and Koulibaly specifically, the latter of whom plays as a centre-back, in a combined deal which would cost the club £130 million – as per Team Talk.

Zielinski is a midfielder with strong attacking qualities, but Chelsea already have plenty of options in his position, while across the back four Sarri has also achieved harmony with David Luiz and Andreas Christensen playing in the heart of the defence.

While these two players would certainly increase the depth of the current squad, their arrival would fail to address the Blues main issue, which is easing the pressure on Hazard in terms of goal-getting by providing more support up front.

Giroud and Morata are not clinical enough in the final third to lead the line for Sarri’s men long-term and perhaps between now and January he might see more evidence of that and change his mind, even with the temptation of signing two of his former charges at Napoli.