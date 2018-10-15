After bagging a brace for Central Coast Mariners earlier this month, it appears as though Usain Bolt may have captured some attention in Europe.

The 32-year-old is seemingly eager to make the switch from track and field to football, and the early signs are promising as he evidently possesses talent for the game.

SEE MORE: Video: Usain Bolt scores first-ever professional brace for Central Coast Mariners, celebrates in style

Whether or not it’s enough to see him compete at a high level remains to be seen, but according to his agent, he could have an intriguing offer on the table from a European club to take that next step in his career.

“There is a club in Europe that has offered Bolt a two-year deal, they have been taken over by new owners who have aspirations of Champions League football,” his agent Tony Rallis is quoted as saying, as per ESPN.

As noted by Sportmediaset, the Italian media believe that it could perhaps be Serie A giants AC Milan, although there’s no confirmation of that in the report at this stage.

They certainly fit the criteria though in terms of being the subject of a recent takeover from Elliott Management while they are desperately trying to break back into the top four in Serie A this season to get back to Europe’s top table.

Beyond that, it’s even noted by Sportmediaset how the two parties concerned share the same sponsor in Puma, and so it remains to be seen if the Jamaican sprint king could be playing at the San Siro in the near future…