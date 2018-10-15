Manchester United star Paul Pogba could well be on the way to Barcelona after the star’s agent Mino Raiola is believed to have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ with the Catalan giants.

This is according to a report from Mirror Football via Rai Sport in Italy.

25-year-old Pogba has been linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the summer after his triumph with France at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

It is understood that Pogba has had an increasing desire to leave Old Trafford since the midfielder’s relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho reached boiling point in recent weeks.

The report also highlights that Barcelona summer signing Arturo Vidal has urged for Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde to push for a move for his former Juventus teammate.

It has been a whirlwind season for Pogba so far, the Frenchman returned to Old Trafford full of confidence after his success with France but has since failed to hit the heights fans have expected since his return to United in 2016.

Pogba re-joined the club from Juventus for a then world record fee of £89m according to BBC Sport.

After some impressive individual performances Pogba was handed the United vice-captaincy only to be stripped after his very public row with Mourinho.

United have endured their worst start to the league in 26 years with Jose Mourinho’s side falling to shock defeats to Brighton, Tottenham and most recently West Ham.