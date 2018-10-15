Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has shared his hilarious surprise that he received on his birthday today.
Seemingly the work of beIN Sports co-workers Richard Keys and others, the ex-Spurs man uploaded a photo onto his Twitter of an Arsenal birthday cake!
MORE: Arsenal star hits out at national team manager
Robinson never had the best time when he came up against Arsenal in his career – having been on the wrong end of a number of thrashings during his time with Leeds, Tottenham and Blackburn.
Spurs and Arsenal of course share a famous rivalry, so he won’t have been too pleased to be reminded of that particular team as he celebrates his 39th birthday…
First class hospitality and service as always at the superb @GrandHyattDoha Thanks to the hotel management and staff just not sure on their sense of humour ??? @LiquidMeister @richardajkeys pic.twitter.com/cPAWbYBo3b
— Paul Robinson (@GKPaulRobinson) October 15, 2018