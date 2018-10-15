Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has shared his hilarious surprise that he received on his birthday today.

Seemingly the work of beIN Sports co-workers Richard Keys and others, the ex-Spurs man uploaded a photo onto his Twitter of an Arsenal birthday cake!

Robinson never had the best time when he came up against Arsenal in his career – having been on the wrong end of a number of thrashings during his time with Leeds, Tottenham and Blackburn.

Spurs and Arsenal of course share a famous rivalry, so he won’t have been too pleased to be reminded of that particular team as he celebrates his 39th birthday…