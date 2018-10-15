Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been taken to hospital today with a hand injury whilst away on international duty with Senegal.

Mane’s injury comes after Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk both suffered injuries with their respective national sides.

Mane is believed to have broken his left thumb in training ahead of Senegal’s matchup against Sudan.

Check out a scan of the injury below courtesy of Mootaz Chehade:

Sadio Mane has broken this left thumb in training with Senegal national team, his injury could get worse if he played. He’s expected to miss the game vs. Sudan and Liverpool’s clash against Huddersfield in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/U8weZuucy7 — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 15, 2018

Despite the injury worry Mane looked in his usual good spirits smiling alongside hospital staff:

Sadio Mane was taken to the hospital this afternoon due to a minor injury in his hand ahead of Senegal's game against Sudan. pic.twitter.com/xOIoZmWMKK — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 15, 2018

As mentioned above Mane will likely be ruled out of Senegal’s upcoming match against Sudan as well as Liverpool’s first game after the international break against Huddersfield on Saturday evening.

The injury to the 26-year-old will likely lead to Jurgen Klopp affording summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri with the chance to impress against Huddersfield.

Injuries to some of Liverpool’s biggest stars whilst away on international duty will no doubt test the depth of the Merseyside outfit.