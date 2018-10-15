Menu

(Photos) Liverpool star taken to hospital with this injury giving Jurgen Klopp fresh selection problems following the international break

Liverpool FC
Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been taken to hospital today with a hand injury whilst away on international duty with Senegal.

Mane’s injury comes after Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk both suffered injuries with their respective national sides.

Mane is believed to have broken his left thumb in training ahead of Senegal’s matchup against Sudan.

Check out a scan of the injury below courtesy of Mootaz Chehade: 

Despite the injury worry Mane looked in his usual good spirits smiling alongside hospital staff:

As mentioned above Mane will likely be ruled out of Senegal’s upcoming match against Sudan as well as Liverpool’s first game after the international break against Huddersfield on Saturday evening.

The injury to the 26-year-old will likely lead to Jurgen Klopp affording summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri with the chance to impress against Huddersfield.

Injuries to some of Liverpool’s biggest stars whilst away on international duty will no doubt test the depth of the Merseyside outfit.

