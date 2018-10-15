Quartet of Italian giants keeping close eye on Man Utd ace with summer swoop touted

From being a regular for Italy to a bit-part player at Man Utd, it’s been a difficult spell for Matteo Darmian at Old Trafford since arriving in 2015.

After enjoying an impressive stint at Torino where he made over 30 appearances in four straight seasons along with taking his tally of caps for Italy up to 36, the 28-year-old established himself as a key figure for club and country after the earlier disappointment of failing to make the cut at AC Milan.

Since moving to United though, the Italian international has seen a steady fall in his appearances, going from 39 in his first season with the Red Devils to just 17 last year.

So far this campaign, he’s made just one appearance. And so that will surely make an exit the most sensible outcome for him next summer particularly with his current contract set to expire.

Despite his struggles to consistently impresss in Manchester, it’s suggested that he won’t be short of options as Calciomercato report that Inter, Juventus, Napoli and Roma are all keeping an eye on Darmian.

Time will tell if the situation changes between now and the end of the season in terms of whether or not he opts to sign a new contract, but a return to Italy to win back his place in Roberto Mancini’s squad is surely the wisest move for him at this point in his career.

From question marks over Alex Sandro’s future in Turin, as noted by The Sun, to a lack of depth in Naples and Aleksandar Kolarov not getting any younger in Rome, there are valid reasons as to why all four clubs in question are being linked with a move to bolster their full-back options, but time will tell if one of them lands Darmian next summer.