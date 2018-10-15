Real Madrid urged to sign 123-goal talisman to solve major problem by former coach

Real Madrid have been in poor form in front of goal so far this season, but former coach Fabio Capello believes he knows the solution for his old club.

The reigning European champions haven’t scored a single goal in their last four games in all competitions, as they’ve faltered under coach Julen Lopetegui early on.

Further, they’ve scored just 12 goals in their opening eight La Liga outings, which is significantly less than leaders Sevilla and rivals Barcelona.

With those numbers in mind, it’s evident where the problem is for Real Madrid, and Capello believes that Inter striker Mauro Icardi would be the perfect signing for the club to solve that issue.

“I’m a fan of Icardi, if I were at Real Madrid I would sign him immediately,” he is quoted as saying by Marca. “He is a player who ‘sees and feels’ the goal, he knows how to move in the penalty area like few others, if you put three balls in the area he hits all three.

“He’s a specialist in the penalty area, as was Cristiano Ronaldo.”

It’s difficult to disagree with Capello in this instance, with Icardi scoring 123 goals in 223 games for both Sampdoria and Inter in what has been a prolific career to this point.

The 25-year-old has scored 26 goals or more in three of the five seasons he’s been with the Nerazzurri, leading them back to the Champions League as club captain too.

With the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Isco and others pulling the strings and creating for him, it would surely lead to a prolific combination of creativity and finishing. Time will tell though if Real Madrid heed the advice of their former boss next year, but they seemingly must bring in world-class quality to fill the void left behind by their previous talisman.