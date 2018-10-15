Menu

‘Spain need goals and they bring on Morata’ – These fans react to Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata being substituted on for Spain in hilarious fashion

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some fans reacted in hilarious fashion to Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata being substituted on for Spain in their 3-2 defeat to England this evening.

Some fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Spain manager Luis Enrique decided to bring on misfiring frontman Alvaro Morata in a desperate attempt to claw back two goals against England.

Enrique’s plan to complete a comeback failed, the Spanish struggled to recover from their first-half defensive horror-show which saw England score three goals.

See More: Video: Bullet Sergio Ramos header no more than consolation goal for Spain vs England

Morata has fallen out of favour with new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who has instead opted to choose Olivier Giroud as the man to lead the Chelsea frontline this season.

Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid last summer for a then club-record fee of £60m according to BBC Sport.

Morata has failed to impress during his time at Stamford Bridge and there seems to be no way back into the first team for the 25-year-old.

So you can understand some fans’ surprise at the attacker being chosen as the man to spur on a late rescue for Spain.

Check out tweets in response to Morata being brought on from these fans below:

Morata being substituted on for Spain was clearly seen as a way of accepting defeat.

More Stories Alvaro Morata