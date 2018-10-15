Unai Emery eyes La Liga star as possible Aaron Ramsey replacement at Arsenal

As the threat of losing Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer next summer looms large over Arsenal, they’ve been linked with a player to potentially fill the midfield void.

Sky Sports reported last month that contract talks between the Welshman and the Gunners had broken down, something he has since confirmed publicly himself.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, that could see him leave the Emirates on a free transfer in the summer, or Arsenal could perhaps opt to accept a cut-price January deal to avoid losing him for nothing.

Time will tell how that situation plays out, but ultimately it would appear as though Ramsey’s fate is sealed as The Sun report that Arsenal are looking at Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey as a potential candidate to bolster Unai Emery’s midfield next season.

Although they’re different type of players, the 25-year-old has certainly impressed for Diego Simeone’s side, albeit he hasn’t played as much football as he would have liked so far this season.

With that in mind, coupled with the hole in Arsenal’s midfield, it’s understandable as to why he would perhaps be considered as a solution of sort.

Given Emery has the likes of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny already at his disposal, the Spanish tactician will need to ensure that he has the right mix of players in that department to ensure that they can compete on various fronts.

Nevertheless, while they all seemingly share certain characteristics needed in defensive midfielders, given the attacking options available to him, it arguably gives the Arsenal boss the ideal balance in his squad to be successful.

It’s added by the Sun though that his former club Paris Saint-Germain could provide competition for Partey’s signature which could be considered a concern.