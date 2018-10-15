Spain grabbed a late goal through Sergio Ramos but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 3-2 defeat to England in Seville in Monday night.

The hosts collapsed in the first half as a ruthless England side took a 3-0 lead into half-time after a double from Raheem Sterling and a strike from Marcus Rashford.

SEE MORE: Video: Paco Alcacer continues brilliant goalscoring run with header for Spain against England

Luis Enrique got the reaction that he wanted in the second half though with Paco Alcacer getting on the scoresheet just before the hour mark.

However, it didn’t spark a comeback as hoped for Spain as they only managed to find the back of the net again deep into injury time with Sergio Ramos heading home as seen in the video below, which was ultimately the last touch of the game.

England did survive a big penalty shout earlier in the second period after Jordan Pickford appeared to tug Rodrigo back after making a mess of trying to control the ball in his box. With the decision not going in their favour, Luis Enrique suffered defeat for the first time since taking charge on a disappointing night for the hosts.