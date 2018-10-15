Menu

Video: Comical error from Jordan Pickford nearly leads to Spain goal, Everton stopper forced into making last-ditch tackle

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had fans’ heart racing for a moment when the stopper made a comical error against Spain this evening.

In the 63rd minute of this evening Nations League encounter between England and Spain, Jordan Pickford shocked fans with his ambitious attempt to ‘Cruyff turn’ Spain’s Rodrigo.

Pickford lost the ball in his attempt to trick past the attacker but fortunately the England stopper was able to recover and make a last-ditch tackle to prevent Spain scoring into an empty net.

See More: ‘Liverpool legend’ – These Liverpool fans loved what Eric Dier did in England’s win over Spain

Check out a video of Pickford’s momentary lapse in concentration below: 

Pickford’s post-match reaction to the incident was just as hilarious:

Despite the former Sunderland man’s momentary lapse in concentration, the 24-year-old looked in fine form today. Pickford launched the counter attack’s that led to England’s first two goals against Spain. Pickford’s distribution was second to none tonight.

Also Pickford marshalled the defence expertly at times and when called upon pulled out some difficult saves to prevent Spain from coming away with anything from the match.

More Stories Jordan Pickford