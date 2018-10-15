Video: England ‘fan’ caught abusing Spanish cameraman amid ugly scenes in Seville

The troubles in Seville ahead of England’s clash with Spain have been well documented but further videos are being released of the issues faced by locals.

As noted by BBC Sport, the FA have released a statement condemning the actions of a minority of the travelling supporters due to their behaviour.

Naturally, there will be debate over the fine line between the England fans having fun on their travels and taking it too far, and the video below would surely fall in the latter category.

As seen in footage captured by the Spanish media, one of the England ‘fans’ in the city the night before the game can be seen screaming in the face of a local cameraman telling him to leave the area and to stop filming them.

Others try to step in to shepherd him away from the situation, but one angry local can be seen trying to confront the England fan before they’re forced to retreat as he becomes more animated.

It’s not the type of thing that the FA or the majority want to see…