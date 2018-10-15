Video: Paco Alcacer continues brilliant goalscoring run with header for Spain against England

Spain forward Paco Alcacer has been in stunning form in recent weeks, as he continued his streak against England on Monday night.

The hosts were left shell-shocked in the first half as England took a 3-0 lead heading into the interval, with goals from Raheem Sterling (2) and Marcus Rashford.

SEE MORE: Video: Ruthless England lead Spain as Raheem Sterling bags brace after superb Ross Barkley pass

With Luis Enrique having it all to do to turn things around in their UEFA Nations League encounter, he got the response that he wanted just before the hour mark as Alcacer headed home from a corner, as seen in the video below.

That’s now 10 goals in his last six games for the Spaniard who has been busy relishing his loan move to Borussia Dortmund from Barcelona so far this season, and importantly for him it seems as though he is capable of taking that onto international duty too.

Whether it’s enough to spark a dramatic Spain comeback remains to be seen, but they’ll need something special to recover from a ruthless first-half performance from England…