Video: Thiago Alcantara ends Harry Winks with brilliant skill in Spain defeat to England

England claimed an impressive 3-2 win over Spain on Monday night, but there was one highlight that flew under the radar in Seville.

Goals from Raheem Sterling (2) and Marcus Rashford gave the visitors a three-goal lead at half-time as they produced a clinical performance.

SEE MORE: Video: Bullet Sergio Ramos header no more than consolation goal for Spain vs England

Spain threatened a comeback in the second half, but goals from Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos weren’t enough to turn it around and rescue something from the encounter.

In turn, it was a disappointing night for Luis Enrique and his players, but Thiago Alcantara seemingly enjoyed himself, particularly with this bit of skill to send Harry Winks packing.

Ultimately, the Tottenham man got the last laugh with the result, but there’s no denying that this was a wonderful bit of play from the Bayern Munich star…

thiago just messing around ??? pic.twitter.com/2BOC48jWr6 — CLUB FUTBOL (@ClubFutbolEST15) October 15, 2018