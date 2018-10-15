Former Real Madrid player and manager Zinedine Zidane has been endorsed for the Manchester United job by his old Bernabeu team-mate Roberto Carlos.

The Brazilian discussed the recent rumours linking Zidane with Manchester United following his huge success in just less than three years in charge at Madrid.

The French tactician won three Champions League finals in a row and one La Liga title, so could be a major upgrade on the struggling Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese has got off to a bad start to the 2018/19 season, and speculation has been hotting up in recent times that his position is in growing danger.

One recent report from Don Balon even claimed United’s star player Paul Pogba has been told Zidane is set to replace Mourinho soon, and Carlos believes the Red Devils and any other club would be lucky to have him – even if he’s unsure how likely it is to happen for the moment.

‘It is very difficult for a coach to leave the team at this moment [Mourinho],’ Carlos told AS, as translated by the Metro.

‘But in any case, Zinedine Zidane is a great coach and any team he will go to will be very lucky.’