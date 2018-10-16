AC Milan will take on city rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday night, and Gennaro Gattuso has reportedly received positive news on the injury front.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, while they’ve scored 10 goals in their last three outings as they have finally found their form in front of goal.

SEE MORE: AC Milan, Inter and Roma must spend €40m+ to land 21-year-old Serie A starlet

It remains to be seen whether or not the international break has disrupted their momentum, but they’ll certainly hope to pick up from where they left off this weekend.

As per Sky Sport Italia, Gattuso will have further reason to be optimistic about the showdown with Inter as captain Alessio Romagnoli, Patrick Cutrone and Mattia Caldara all reportedly returned to training with the rest of the group as they recover from respective injuries.

Romagnoli will undoubtedly take his place in the heart of the backline if passed fit, while Cutrone will be a potentially crucial option off the bench for Milan to give them a lift if required as he’s bagged three goals in six appearances so far this season as a key alternative to Gonzalo Higuain.

As for Caldara, he has yet to make his first Serie A appearance for the Italian giants, and so despite seemingly recovering from his muscle complaint, as per Sky, it remains to be seen if he’s able to jump ahead of Mateo Musacchio in the pecking order for such a big game.

A win for Milan would move them to within just a point of Luciano Spalletti’s side, while potentially moving them into the top four in the standings depending on results elsewhere. Additionally, Gattuso and his men have a game in hand too as they look to make up ground on their rivals and so a win on Sunday could be huge for morale.