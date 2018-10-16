AC Milan transfer news: Crucial condition holding up return of former talisman

AC Milan have been linked with taking Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the San Siro, but a key condition is said to be a potential obstacle to a fresh agreement.

The Rossoneri have an issue up front as exposed when both Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone struggled with injury problems last month.

Beyond that duo, coach Gennaro Gattuso doesn’t have a natural third choice striker, leaving him to play Samu Castillejo as a false nine against Sassuolo, albeit that experiment worked well in a 4-1 win.

Nevertheless, in order to compete on multiple fronts, the Italian giants will surely need more that, and as noted by Calciomercato, Ibrahimovic has been touted as a possible solution.

However, the report adds that while finances and a contract offer aren’t expected to prove problematic, convincing him to return to essentially be third choice at Milan could be an issue.

Despite turning 37 earlier this month, the former Swedish international continues to showcase his class with 21 goals in 25 appearances since joining LA Galaxy.

It follows on from a successful spell with Milan between 2010 and 2012, where he scored 56 goals in 85 games as he won a Serie A title with the club.

As he continues to edge closer to the latter stages of his career, he surely can’t expect a prominent role in Europe at the highest level if he is to leave on a loan deal during the MLS off-season.

With that in mind, a return to Milan to play an important role in their pursuit of trophies and a top-four finish in the league, coupled with the influence that he could have on a young squad in general let alone fellow striker Cutrone, it’s easy to see why Milan are reportedly eager to set up a reunion.

Time will tell though if Ibrahimovic is prepared to sit on the bench and wait for his opportunities though, or if he gets a better offer with a guaranteed spot higher up the pecking order elsewhere.