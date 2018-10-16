Alcacer recommends that Barcelona sign Bundesliga starlet in conversation with Messi

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer has suggested to Lionel Messi that the club should consider a bid for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jadon Sancho.

Alcacer is currently on loan at Dortmund and has thusly been able to watch the Englishman develop at the start of the new Bundesliga season.

The 18-year-old starlet has six assists to his name after seven games this term, which earned him a call up to Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

Sancho was given his international debut last Friday against Croatia and looks set to continue his meteoric rise in the coming months, which has prompted Alcacer to speak to his Barca colleague about the youngster.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish forward labelled Sancho as ‘the closest thing to Neymar’ when speaking to Messi, which is high praise indeed considering the Brazilian’s status as one of the best players in the modern game.

Don Balon also states that several major European clubs are monitoring Sancho closely, including his former employers Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, but Barcelona could throw their names into the hat into the near future.

Messi has considerable influence over what goes on behind the scenes at the Camp Nou and his conversations with Alcacer could spark a potential move for Sancho when the transfer window re-opens, particularly if the young winger continues to improve at such a dramatic rate.

This story could develop after Christmas and don’t be surprised if a bidding war ensues between some of the world’s biggest clubs in pursuit of one of the brightest prospects in European football.