Barcelona receive huge injury boost as positive update touted on influential figure

Albeit they’re likely to still be without him for a few weeks yet, Barcelona have reportedly received positive news on Samuel Umtiti’s injury problem.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since prior to the draw with Athletic Bilbao last month, with the Catalan giants now going four La Liga games without a win.

SEE MORE: Barcelona linked with surprise raid on Liverpool to address key problem area in Ernesto Valverde’s squad

On top of that, they’ve conceded nine goals in just eight league games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top eight sides in the table.

Coach Ernesto Valverde has received another blow in the same department with Thomas Vermaelen picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty this past week, and so that leaves the reigning Spanish champions dangerously light in a key area of the pitch.

Fortunately though, it’s been reported by Mundo Deportivo that Umtiti will now likely avoid having to undergo surgery on his knee problem, and instead will continue to receive treatment with a timeline offered to suggest a return in mid-November.

That will still see him miss big games against Inter and Real Madrid after the international break, but if it means he will miss weeks rather than months if he can avoid having to go under the knife, then that will be seen as a major positive for Barcelona.

The club will of course continue to monitor his recovery though, as things could yet change if he doesn’t continue to make progress using the treatment route.

Although he hasn’t been at his best so far this season, along with the likes of Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet, which has led to Barcelona’s poor defensive record, there is no denying that the French international remains a fundamental part of the Barcelona line-up and his return will be welcomed with open arms by Valverde when he eventually recovers.