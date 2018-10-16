Having totalled just 25 minutes of playing time so far this season, it’s suggested that Barcelona ace Malcom could already be considering an exit.

It hasn’t been the desired start to life at the Nou Camp for the 21-year-old, as he’s made just two brief appearances in La Liga so far this season while he has failed to even make coach Ernesto Valverde’s match-day squad in recent weeks to suggest there are early issues.

An injury setback didn’t help either, but whether it’s that he’s not impressing in training or perhaps doesn’t fit into the Spanish tactician’s plans, there is seemingly a real problem brewing at Barcelona over whether or not Malcom will have a prominent role in the side moving forward.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho all appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order, and so it certainly looks as though he might struggle to make a breakthrough.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report that if his situation doesn’t improve, Malcom could consider an exit with a move Serie A being touted as a possibility.

However, joining Inter won’t be on the cards as it’s added that they aren’t interested in the Brazilian international, while having snubbed Roma prior to joining Barca, a move to the Italian capital also seems highly unlikely.

In turn, it remains to be seen what the solution is for the youngster, but between now and the January transfer window at least, he’ll surely be desperate to prove his worth and try to make his stint at Barcelona a success rather than facing an exit from the reigning La Liga champions are just one season.

Perhaps he can take some inspiration from Dembele who faced similar questions last season after his move from Borussia Dortmund, and so it may well be too early to make judgements just yet.