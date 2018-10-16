Chelsea supporters and England fans in general seem to have really enjoyed the performance of midfielder Ross Barkley against Spain last night.

The 24-year-old is really making rapid progress this season for club and country after seeing his career stall for some time at previous club Everton.

Despite once being regarded as a real wonderkid of English football when he first made his breakthrough at Goodison Park, in more recent times he started to look like a player who’d lost his way.

However, Maurizio Sarri has worked wonders with Barkley this season, getting him back into the England squad.

The former Toffees starlet made the most of his chance against Spain last night, putting in a classy and intelligent midfield display to help Gareth Southgate’s side to a surprise 3-2 win – Spain’s first competitive home defeat since all the way back in 2003.

No wonder this lot were impressed, with Chelsea now seeming to have a real gem on their hands after so many questioned their decision to sign Barkley back in January.

Some are even suggesting summer signing Mateo Kovacic may really have to worry about his place soon…

