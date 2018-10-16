Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has received a charge from the Football Association for being using obscene language into the TV cameras at the end of the recent win over Newcastle.

The Daily Mirror reports on this charge from the FA, with Mourinho appearing to mouth the phrase “fodas filhos de puta”, or ‘f*** off sons of b*****s” in English as he walked away at the end of the game.

The Portuguese tactician is known for courting controversy and can probably have few complaints about this as he seemed to know what he was doing, looking into the camera as he spoke.

While it’s likely many English people would not have understood what he was saying, the Premier League is now a global game and he no doubt risked offending some with this mini-outburst.

The report states Mourinho has until 6pm this Friday to respond to the charge for misconduct.

Some fans cannot believe their manager is getting in trouble for this and are seemingly united behind him for a change in slamming the ‘agenda’ against him.

Although the 55-year-old has not been Mr Popular at Old Trafford this season, MUFC supporters do seem to agree he gets a hard time from the media and football’s governing bodies…

