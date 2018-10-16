With the international break edging towards its conclusion, Man Utd will begin to step up their preparations ahead of visiting Chelsea on Saturday.

The two sides clash in the early kick-off at Stamford Bridge, with Jose Mourinho hoping his side can build on their win over Newcastle United a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League, and his Chelsea side will be looking to maintain the pace set at the top of the table.

They could be given a major boost in their bid to do just that courtesy of injury problems facing their opponents, as Sky Sports note how Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw are both recovering from injury issues and could be doubts to feature against the Blues.

From Shaw’s impressive start to the campaign to finally cement his place in the starting line-up at left-back to Matic’s calming influence in the midfield with his crucial defensive work and quality on the ball. Both would be a huge miss for the Red Devils if they are forced to sit out.

With just a matter of days before the game, Mourinho will surely be anxious over their progress, and with the pressure likely to be piled back on him and his side if they were to suffer defeat at Chelsea given that they still languish in eighth place, he will be desperate to have as close to a fully fit squad available as possible.

Based on the report above, it would appear as though they could struggle to make that happen, while the international break isn’t yet done and so he’ll be hoping that he doesn’t suffer any additional concerns in the coming days.