Not content with making a positive impact on loan at Hoffenheim this season, Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson was busy impressing for England U21s on Tuesday too.

The 18-year-old has scored two goals in three Bundesliga outings so far this season, and with England U21s boss Aidy Boothroyd making plenty of changes against Scotland in midweek, Nelson was handed a place in the starting line-up to make an even bigger impression.

He didn’t disappoint as he lashed home a superb 30-yard free-kick to give his side the lead, and that in turn sparked the tweets below from several Arsenal fans all believing that the youngster is on course to achieve big things.

Naturally, the Arsenal faithful will be hopeful that he can use his loan experience in Germany to his advantage to gain experience and maturity before returning to north London next year and potentially make a breakthrough under Unai Emery.

Along with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal appear to have a number of young stars pushing to make a big impression in the coming years. Nelson is arguably the pick of the bunch, but time will tell if his loan spell with Hoffenheim convinces Emery and cements his place in the Spaniard’s plans beyond this season.

Based on the tweets below, these Arsenal fans certainly hope he has a big future in north London ahead of him and if he continues to score such classy goals and showcases real ability, it will surely be difficult for his parent club to ignore him…

Reiss Nelson is the real deal. — GG3 (@AFCBeef) October 16, 2018

Reiss Nelson is our next big player. If we manage to keep hold.. — Mark Borges (@GoonerBorges) October 16, 2018

Deli Alli has posters of Reiss Nelson on his bedroom wall — Luke Webb (@lukewebb12) October 16, 2018

We really do have a gem on our hands in the form of Reiss Nelson. Still only 18 years old, but playing/scoring regularly for one of the better teams in Germany, getting guidance from a top coach in the process. Excelling for the England U21’s now also. Can’t wait to see him back. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 16, 2018

Reiss Nelson scores again for England U21s, this time with a superb free-kick against Scotland. If Sancho can get into the senior squad then surely he can too at some point. — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) October 16, 2018

That free kick from Reiss Nelson ?? #afc — J Nicholas (@EmbyMby) October 16, 2018

I pray for a day Reiss Nelson, Eddie NKETIAH, Smith-Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding and Alex Iwobi all start a senior Arsenal game together. With Hector Bellerin as captain.. — CanonCrested (@canoncrested) October 16, 2018

Reiss Nelson has to be in our squad next season. Jog Welbeck or someone — Davski Cross (@davskicross) October 16, 2018