Juventus transfer news: €85m defensive duo wanted by Man Utd, Barcelona on radar

Juventus are reportedly considering bringing in defensive reinforcements with Nikola Milenkovic and Matthijs de Ligt said to be on their transfer shortlist.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri boasts a formidable squad currently, one that has won all 10 games so far this season in all competitions and is seeking their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to pick holes in the group to suggest that there are too many weaknesses, but looking at the long-term picture, perhaps an issue arises when looking at the respective ages of their current defensive leaders.

Andrea Barzagli turns 38 next year, Leonardo Bonucci will be 32 and Giorgio Chiellini recently turned 34. Although Allegri still has the likes of Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani at his disposal, a long-term plan to replace those defensive stalwarts will surely be needed sooner rather than later.

It seems as though that could be the case with Calciomercato reporting, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that Fiorentina ace Nikola Milenkovic is on their radar and could cost up €35m to prise away from their rivals.

The 21-year-old has impressed after breaking into the side in the second half of the last campaign, while he has been an ever-present so far this year. Coupled with his age and quality, he could be an ideal answer as he already has experience of playing in Italy too.

However, as reported by the Metro, Man Utd are also said to be keen on the Serbian international, and so competition could be fierce for his signature.

That’s not the only name on the shortlist though, as Calciomercato add Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt is also being monitored, although he could cost as much as €50m.

The same problem presents itself in that situation too according to the report, as Barcelona have also been paired with an interest in the 19-year-old. With 74 appearances for Ajax under his belt already coupled with 10 caps for the Netherlands, it’s easy to see why the teenager is an in-demand talent.