Liverpool injury woes deepen, fourth concern for Jurgen Klopp over international break

It’s been a stressful international break for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, and it’s reportedly gotten even worse with a fourth injury concern for the Reds manager.

As noted by the Metro, Sadio Mane joined Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in the treatment room after picking up a problem of his own while on international duty.

SEE MORE: Barcelona tipped to target Liverpool transfer raid to replace big name

Given the importance of that trio for Klopp, that would have been bad enough for him to deal with on their return to Melwood as it remains to be seen how long they might be sidelined for.

However, as noted in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Naby Keita has now gone down with a reported hamstring injury while playing for Guinea, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll now follow them onto the sidelines in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old has featured 10 times in all competitions so far this season after his summer arrival at Anfield, but he has certainly been through the wars in recent weeks.

After being stretchered off against Napoli in the Champions League with a suspected back injury, it was previously reported that he was struggling with an issue when he initially joined up with the Guinea squad and was training alone to manage the problem, as per the tweet below.

“Naby Keita trained on his own while on international duty with Guinea today [@FOOT_224]”… Hasn’t looked 100% for a few weeks and this will only add to further concerns about the player carrying an injury. pic.twitter.com/njWP4HQDmO — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) October 10, 2018

Whether or not this latest setback was related to that issue is unclear, but Klopp won’t be impressed with how many first-team stars are seemingly experiencing problems over this international break and he’ll just have to hope that further tests at Melwood reveal no serious damage to keep his stars out of action.