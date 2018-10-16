Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks to have received good news on the injury front ahead of his side’s return to Premier League action against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Reds have made a superb start to the season, but could definitely do without too many injuries due to not having quite the same squad depth as rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Despite some worries ahead of this weekend’s tie against Huddersfield, the Metro report that LFC should be able to call upon Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner.

There’s also some concern about a hand injury sustained by Sadio Mane, but it looks like there’s also good news from injury reporter Ben Dinnery, who points out that players missing games due to hand problems is pretty rare.

Only [3] PL players have missed game(s) with thumb related injuries since 2012, broken or otherwise. All goalkeepers – Myhill, McGregor and Foster. Expect Mane to be OK for Saturday. #LFC https://t.co/49NL7FEuEe — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 15, 2018

Liverpool drew with Manchester City before the international break, and while that is not a bad result in isolation, they are now four games without a win in all competitions.

This follows a fine winning run at the start of the season so may be just a blip after some tough fixtures, but it’s vital Klopp can get as strong a team as possible out against Huddersfield.