Lopetegui targets €50m ex-Barcelona starlet to bolster his midfield options at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara when the transfer window re-opens.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish head coach is desperate to increase his options in the middle of the park, with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos currently serving as his only first-choice central midfielders.

Los Blancos have failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions and haven’t found the net during that period, which has seen them fall behind Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Lopetegui finds himself under pressure in his current role as a result of the team’s poor form and he is already looking ahead to January in search of a solution.

Don Balon reports that he will target ex-Barca playmaker Thiago from Bayern, but Madrid president Florentino Perez is unwilling to spend more than €50 million on the 27-year-old.

Thiago left the Camp Nou in 2013 and has since gone on to become an important part of the Bavarian’s recent success, helping the team to secure five consecutive Bundesliga titles.

If Madrid officials could somehow negotiate a deal for his services after Christmas it would be a huge coup for the club, while also being a huge slap in the face for Blaugrana supporters who idolised the Spanish starlet during his 8-year association with the Catalan giants.

Whether or not he would solve all of Madrid’s attacking problems is another matter, but he would certainly add extra quality to Lopetegui’s current squad.

Bayern will surely be reluctant to lose one of their star players but the European Champions have the financial power and prestige to get this particular deal over the line in 2019.