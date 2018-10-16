There is said to be confidence at Manchester United that Anthony Martial will sign a new contract at the club despite recent transfer speculation to the contrary.

Martial’s agent notably told RMC during the summer that his client wanted to leave United, but he did of course stay put for the start of this season at least.

Still, the rumours have not gone away as the Sun reported of Jose Mourinho’s poor relationship with the player, linking Arsenal and Tottenham as potential suitors for the France international.

And yet the latest from the Evening Standard is that it now looks as though Martial could join the likes of Ander Herrera and Juan Mata in penning contract extensions, with Mourinho keen to keep the experienced duo.

Martial has impressed in recent outings for the Red Devils and may finally now get the chance to fulfil his potential for the club after initially looking so promising when he first joined before a dip in form.

United certainly wouldn’t want to lose a talent like that to a Premier League rival, with Mourinho notably letting players like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah go far too soon when he worked with them earlier in their careers at Chelsea.