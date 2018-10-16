Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has four main transfer targets for January who could be worth as much as £207million combined.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season and could do with major reinforcements, though it remains to be seen if they can realistically bring in as many as four new signings in the middle of the season.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic and Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic are said to be Mourinho’s four main targets, according to the Daily Mail.

Of those, the Mail suggest a new centre-back would be the main priority, with Milenkovic fitting the bill perfectly in terms of what Mourinho is looking for in that problem position.

This follows a claim that United had already tabled a bid of £53million for the 21-year-old, as reported by La Nazione, with translation from the Metro.

The Mirror also recently linked MUFC with Perisic and Rebic, suggesting they’d be rated at a combined £88m, though one has to wonder if Inter could soon lower their valuation for Perisic given his age.

Milinkovic-Savic, meanwhile, has been recently linked by the Independent as Mourinho’s preferred replacement for Paul Pogba should he leave, with Don Balon recently reporting he wanted out of Lazio and would likely cost around £66m.

Where will Manchester United finish in the Premier League this season? 1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th or lower View Results Loading ... Loading ...

If United could bring all these names in it could set them back £207m – and one really has to wonder if Mourinho has earned that kind of financial backing once again after so many failed signings during his reign at Old Trafford.

Huge amounts have been invested in bringing in big names like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and even Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, none of whom have looked worth it at all.