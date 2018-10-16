Manchester United have reportedly had a scout watch talented young defender Merih Demiral in action for Turkey Under-21s against France Under-21s.

The Red Devils are listed as being one of a number of potential suitors for the 20-year-old, along with Bundesliga clubs, according to O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness.

Demiral looks a top young talent who could be set for a big future in the game after catching the eye of big teams this early on in his career.

The report states, however, that this deal could be a bit of a complicated one as he looks set to make a permanent transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Alanyaspor, where he’s been playing on loan.

The Turkish outfit have the option to sign Demiral for just £3million, which looks likely to end up being very good value for money.

If they end up selling him on soon to a club like United, Alanyaspor would surely stand to make a big profit on the youngster.

MUFC could do with improving their defensive options at the moment, though they arguably need someone more proven after recent signings like Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have not looked worthwhile, having similarly arrived as highly-rated prospects for the future.