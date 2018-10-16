Manchester United have received mixed news in terms of injuries ahead of this weekend’s big Premier League game against Chelsea.

The Red Devils ended a run of four games without a win by beating Newcastle 3-2 just before the international break, but now face a very challenging away fixture against rivals Chelsea as their first game back.

That task has also been made harder with ESPN reporting that Marouane Fellaini looks to have suffered a groin problem whilst on international duty with Belgium.

It’s not yet clear if he’ll definitely be out for the trip to Stamford Bridge, but ESPN claim he sat out Belgium training, which United will hope was just a precaution.

There could be good news for MUFC, however, with Jesse Lingard posting an Instagram story that hints fairly strongly that he’s set to return from injury after nearly a month out.

The England international has not played since the Wolves game on September 22, but posted a short video of himself hitting the gym and sounding rather excited about it being ‘game week’.

Lingard has been a big miss for United in this poor run of form, with players like Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford failing to hit their best form in attack.

All in all, plenty to think about for Jose Mourinho ahead of his return to his former club.