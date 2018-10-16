Olivier Giroud only crossed the divide from Arsenal to Chelsea earlier this year, having become a real fan favourite after six seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the France international had fallen down the pecking order with Arsenal after the signing of Alexandre Lacazette last summer, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following in January.

Still, just a few months at Stamford Bridge and Giroud now sounds like a true Blue, saying he believes the west Londoners are the biggest club in England – based on recent history anyway.

Chelsea have, in fairness, dominated the Premier League and won the Champions League this decade, so Giroud does have a point, even if he did win three FA Cup finals – one of those against Chelsea – during his time in north London.

Remarkably, despite leaving for a big rival, Giroud has remained somewhat popular among the Arsenal fan-base, so they’ll no doubt be a bit heartbroken to hear him talking about Chelsea in this way.

Discussing the chance of leaving Chelsea this summer, Giroud told L’Equipe, as translated by the Metro: ‘I had just arrived at Chelsea, it was not the time to pack my bags again three months later.

‘For me, Chelsea is the top club in England, the one that has won the most titles over the last ten years. I am where I wanted to be. So why leave?’