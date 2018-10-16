Video: Sergio Ramos somehow gets away with unprovoked challenge on Manchester City star Raheem Sterling

Video footage below seems to show Real Madrid and Spain star Sergio Ramos for some reason purposefully stamping on Raheem Sterling.

The Manchester City forward was in lethal form last night, scoring twice for England in their 3-2 win away to Spain.

This perhaps angered Ramos, who took a moment to go over to him and leave his foot in while Sterling was on the ground.

The Los Blancos defender is known for being a fiercely competitive performer on the pitch, so these antics are nothing new from him really.

The only question is now did the referee not spot it and take action?