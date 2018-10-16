Club offering Usain Bolt surprise transfer on two-year deal is finally named

The club who were rumoured to be offering a two-year contract to former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt have been revealed to be Maltese side Valletta FC.

ESPN report that that is the name of the club pursuing the risky transfer of Bolt, who is pursuing a career as a footballer after being known for many years as one of the greatest athletes in the world.

The 32-year-old has been on trial with Central Coast Mariners and notably scored twice for them last week, and he could now get the chance to represent a club chasing Champions League qualification.

Bolt is a known Manchester United fan and has made no secret of his desire to be a footballer, and it looks like he really could make an impact in the game at a reasonably high level.

The Jamaican forward clearly has the physical attributes to succeed on the pitch with his pace, height and strength, but he’s also shown strong finishing ability in his brief time with Central Coast Mariners so far.

ESPN note how Bolt’s agent revealed a mystery European club were in for him, and they now claim Valletta are that club.

It will be intriguing to see if some kind of deal can be agreed for him to move to Malta and possibly play in the Champions League soon as the club’s new owners chase big-name signings.