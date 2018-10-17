Arsenal legend predicts where Emery’s men will finish in the Premier League and highlights their main strength

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes that the club can make a return to the Champions League this year with their new attacking partnership.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have forged a solid understanding at the start of the new season, as the Gunners have embarked on a nine-match winning run in all competitions.

The two men have 11 goals between them already and look capable of finding the net whenever they get into advanced areas, which has been key to Arsenal’s recent success.

According to Merson, who enjoys legendary status among Arsenal fans for his performances during the 80’s and 90’s, Unai Emery’s men have a great chance of finishing in the top four thanks to the pair.

“Arsenal never looked like getting into the top four at the start of the season, but now they’ve closed the gap and people can believe they’ve got a chance, which is great,” Merson told Talk Sport on Wednesday.

“If they keep beating the lesser teams they will give themselves every chance of getting into the top four.

“With their firepower, I just don’t see how any of the lesser teams can cope.”

Next up for Arsenal is a home clash against Leicester City in the Premier League next Monday, where they will be expected to pick up where they left off before the international break.

Their last outing at Craven Cottage against Fulham was a feast of free-flowing attacking football during which Aubameyang and Lacazette both notched two goals to help the team secure a 5-1 victory.

If the Gunners can keep producing the goods in the final third there is every chance of them breaking into the Champions League places this time next May, which would mark a fantastic debut season for their new Spanish boss.