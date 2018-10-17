The agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has confirmed talks over a transfer to Chelsea during the summer.

However, the Italy international wanted to stay and fight for his place in Massimiliano Allegri’s side and was never interested in leaving, according to his representative Davide Torchia.

‘There was a very important request for negotiation from Chelsea,’ Torchia told RMC, as quoted by Calciomercato.

‘Juve had evaluated it and the player has never intent on leaving Juve. His goal was to win a place among the holders.’

As well as being linked with Rugani in the summer, it was recently claimed that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri remains keen on the centre-back as part of a potentially busy January, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Calciomercato.

Still if the player’s agent’s quotes are anything to go by, it seems Chelsea are barking up the wrong tree and will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

The Blues have made a great start to the season, with new manager Sarri getting David Luiz back to his best in defence, while Antonio Rudiger has also improved after an inconsistent first season in England last term.