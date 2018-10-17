Premier League side consider ‘audacious’ transfer swoop for Chelsea star

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly an ‘audacious’ transfer target for their Premier League and London rivals West Ham this January, according to the Daily Mirror.

While the piece describes this as an ‘audacious’ potential move, it certainly makes sense for the Hammers to be going after a centre-forward given their struggles in that position in recent times.

Marko Arnautovic has had a fine start to the season, but West Ham could do with more fire-power after a lack of impact from Andy Carroll and others.

The Mirror also note that Giroud was targeted by the east Londoners while he was still at Arsenal last season, so it’s arguably not that surprising that they remain keen on him.

The France international has not played a huge amount at Chelsea, and is yet to score for the Blues this season.

In total, he has just five goals in 18 appearances for CFC, though he’s been known throughout his career for generally being a good link-up man, as well as being a great physical presence up front.

It remains to be seen, however, if Chelsea would let Giroud go just a year after signing him, especially as they don’t have any other cover for the out-of-form Alvaro Morata.