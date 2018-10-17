Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to seal transfer of €100M Barcelona talisman

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly requesting that Juventus make a move to bring Barcelona and Croatia star Ivan Rakitic to Turin in the January transfer window.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Rakitic isn’t best pleased with the Blaugrana stating they cannot offer an improved deal to the midfielder, and that Ronaldo sees the 30-year-old as the missing piece of Juve’s midfield puzzle.

The report also notes that Juve are aware of the fact that they must pay €100M to pry the World Cup finalist away from Barcelona, a price that seems very steep for a player like Rakitic.

Although the former Sevilla star is very good, and one of the best midfielders in La Liga, paying €100M for a player who turns 31 this season may not be such a good idea.

The 30-year-old has been a key part of Barca’s side these past few seasons, and seeing him depart would obviously be a big blow for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

However, if Juve do come in with a €100M offer for the Croatian international, the Blagruana should definitely snap their hands off at it given Rakitic’s age.

Although it may not be wise to pay such an amount of Rakitic, if sealing a transfer for the Croat pleases new talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, then it might just be worth doing…