€40m Barcelona starlet wants to force through Premier League transfer with Liverpool and Spurs lurking

Barcelona winger Malcom is trying to manufacture a move away from the Camp Nou after a difficult start to the season and favours a switch to England.

The Brazilian starlet moved to Spain from France during the summer, sealing a €41 million deal to leave Bordeaux after two years with the French outfit – as per BBC Sport.

Blaugrana fans had hoped the 21-year-old would add an extra dimension to the team’s attack, but club boss Ernesto Valverde has only given him 25 minutes of playing time to date.

SEE ALSO: Ex-Barcelona star ‘regrets’ sealing Camp Nou departure, wants Blaugrana transfer return

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to seal transfer of €100M Barcelona talisman

Barcelona handed transfer boost as €160M target ‘desperately’ wants to seal transfer away from Premier League

Malcom is already frustrated by his lack of minutes and is looking to force a transfer in January, with several top European clubs poised to bid for his signature, including Inter Milan, Liverpool and Tottenham – as per Team Talk.

Team Talk reports that Inter are the front-runners to secure his services, but the young attacker would prefer a move to the Premier League.

This latest news could pique the interest of Liverpool and Spurs, who had been monitoring his situation over the summer, especially with the new transfer window just a couple of months away.

The Reds already have plenty of options in attack with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri, but Malcom has the talent to compete with those star names for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

Tottenham meanwhile, rely heavily on Harry Kane as their main source of goals and he could definitely use more support if Mauricio Pochettino’s men are to challenge for major honours in the near future.

Malcom could still resurrect his Barca career before 2019, but if he fails to impress Valverde this story could develop very quickly, despite the investment the club made in him over the summer.

January looks like being a busy month for several top English sides and the Barcelona outcast might end up being one of the first names on the agenda for more than a few.