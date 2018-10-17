Jose Mourinho drops BIGGEST hint yet Man Utd will trigger clause to sign in-form attacker

Jose Mourinho has dropped a HUGE hint that Man United are going to activate a buy-back clause for Lyon and Holland forward Memphis Depay.

Depay left the Red Devils back in in 2016/17 season, and has since been banging in the goals for Lyon in Ligue 1, something that may very well be set to see United bring him back to Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils included a buy-back clause in their deal to sell Depay to Lyon, and it looks like they might be about to activate that clause if Mourinho’s words are anything to go by.

Speaking about Depay, Mourinho said “He didn’t succeed in his 18 months but he’s very young so I think it’s important for the club to complete control of this talent and we all wish he plays very, very well at Lyon and why not to come back because everyone here likes him.”

These words make it seem as if United could be about to bring the Dutchman back to the Premier League, a move that will surely excite all of the clubs fans given how the winger has performed during his time in France.

The 24-year-old scored 19 times and assisted 13 times in 36 Ligue 1 appearances last season, as he helped Lyon book their place in this season’s Champions League.

Depay flopped miserably during his time at Old Trafford, however given his exploits since leaving the club, bringing the player back may be a move that turns out to be a great one for United in the long run.

If Mourinho’s words are anything to go by, it seems like it may not be too long before United fans see Depay donning their famous red strip in the future…