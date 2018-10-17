Barcelona transfer blow as Liverpool offer star tempting salary and huge signing on-bonus

Liverpool may reportedly have the edge over Barcelona in the pursuit of the Adrien Rabiot transfer as things stand.

The print edition of Sport claim Barca are currently struggling to get this deal through due to Liverpool clearly putting everything into beating them into this signing.

This translation and explanation of the situation comes from Twitter account LFC Transfer Room, who explain that the Reds may be offering the France international better money.

They claim Liverpool are offering Rabiot a ‘tempting’ salary and ‘huge’ signing-on bonus to move to Anfield.

Rabiot could clearly do a job in this Liverpool team, with Naby Keita and Fabinho so far failing to make much of an impact since joining the club in the summer.

Yesterday’s edition of the Spanish newspaper @mundodeportivo – mentioning Barcelona targets including De Ligt & Rabiot. pic.twitter.com/pYhOgzQ9U5 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 16, 2018

Jordan Henderson and James Milner have performed admirably for Jurgen Klopp in recent times but have their limitations, and a player of Rabiot’s calibre could be crucial to help take the team forward.

The 23-year-old has shown his importance to PSG by notching up over 200 appearances for the club already at such a young age, but his contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

ESPN have also previously linked Liverpool with an approach for the player.